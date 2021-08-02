MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
A NEW golf and outdoor sports centre has opened at the former Reading Golf Club in Emmer Green.
Fairways Family Golf has a nine-hole course at the 35-acre site off Kidmore End Road. There is also a nine-hole “foot golf” course and an 18-hole “disc golf” course.
The club has moved to Caversham Heath Golf Club following a merger and part of the land has been the subjection of a planning application for 257 homes.
02 August 2021
