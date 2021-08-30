Monday, 30 August 2021

Unlawful shop

A TURKISH barber shop which opened without permission could be forced to close.

The post office at the Milestone Way Precinct in Emmer Green was split into two units in March and Istanbul Barbers opened in April. Although the post office was retained, permission was not sought to carry out the work.

A retrospective planning application has now been submitted to Reading Borough Council by Abdul Rehman Bajwa.

