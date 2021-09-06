Charity to celebrate 50 years

A CHARITY is to celebrate one of its founding members being honoured by the Queen.

Pippa Hughes, who helped set up Wyfold Riding for the Disabled in the Seventies, was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honour’s list for services to people with disabilities.

Mrs Hughes, from Emmer Green, has remained a volunteer with the charity, which provides horse-riding facilities for disabled people from South Oxfordshire and Reading.

She helped with the introduction of carriage driving.

Mrs Hughes has already received a president’s award, along with Zara Campbell-Harris, and a volunteer award from Oxfordshire Country Council, along with Adrienne Heriot.

The charity plans to celebrate her success at its 50th anniversary celebration at Phyllis Court Club in Henley on Saturday, September 25.

Vicky Thornley, an Olympic rowing silver medallist and former showjumper, will be speaking at the event, which has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, visit www.wyfoldrda.org.uk