Nature trail

New charity begins offering boat trips for disabled
A CHARITY that offers trips on the River Thames ... [more]
Monday, 06 September 2021
A NATURAL regeneration self-guided walk has been established at Clayfield Copse in Emmer Green.
The Friends of Clayfield Copse have put up notices along a route through some of the now regenerated woodland, which 20 years ago was rough grassland.
For more information, visit wwweconetreading.org.uk
06 September 2021
More News:
New charity begins offering boat trips for disabled
A CHARITY that offers trips on the River Thames ... [more]
POLL: Have your say