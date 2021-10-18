Monday, 18 October 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Barber approved

A TURKISH barber’s shop in Emmer Green will be allowed to continue trading despite opening without planning permission.

Istanbul Barbers opened in April in one half of the post office in the Milestone Way precinct.

But the owners did not seek permission to divide the premises into two units.

Now Reading Borough Council has approved a retrospective application.

Planning officer Nathalie Weekes said the small-scale changes to the shopfront were considered to be acceptable and in keeping with the surrounding area.

She added: “The changes of use is permitted development. However, existing hours of opening for the barber’s shop should be conditioned to reduce the impact on any neighbouring residential properties in terms of noise or disturbance.”

The barbers is permitted to open from 9am to 7pm, from Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33