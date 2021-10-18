Barber approved

A TURKISH barber’s shop in Emmer Green will be allowed to continue trading despite opening without planning permission.

Istanbul Barbers opened in April in one half of the post office in the Milestone Way precinct.

But the owners did not seek permission to divide the premises into two units.

Now Reading Borough Council has approved a retrospective application.

Planning officer Nathalie Weekes said the small-scale changes to the shopfront were considered to be acceptable and in keeping with the surrounding area.

She added: “The changes of use is permitted development. However, existing hours of opening for the barber’s shop should be conditioned to reduce the impact on any neighbouring residential properties in terms of noise or disturbance.”

The barbers is permitted to open from 9am to 7pm, from Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays and bank holidays.