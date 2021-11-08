Donegan puts down marker

EMMER GREEN continued their rich vein of form with a 6-1 victory over Woodley Saints Hobnob in the first round of the Industrial Cup on Sunday.

The hosts took the lead when Daniel Donegan stabbed home following a great cross from Pele Hagger from the right-hand side.

Donegan then doubled his tally with a cracking free kick from 25 yards out and the score remained 2-0 at half-time.

After the restart, James Bozarth put Green three goals to the good when he struck the ball underneath the Woodley goalkeeper.

The fourth was added by John Donegan, who arrived at the back stick to poke home a smart low cross from Charlie Cooper.

Substitute Luke Donegan then got in on the act as he made it 5-0 when he found himself with space in the box and no one to challenge him.

Woodley grabbed a consolation goal with a swift counter attack with about 10 minutes to play.

But Green weren’t finished and completed the rout when Daniel Donegan scored another free kick to complete his hat-trick and secure a place in the next round.