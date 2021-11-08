Monday, 08 November 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Donegan puts down marker

EMMER GREEN continued their rich vein of form with a 6-1 victory over Woodley Saints Hobnob in the first round of the Industrial Cup on Sunday.

The hosts took the lead when Daniel Donegan stabbed home following a great cross from Pele Hagger from the right-hand side.

Donegan then doubled his tally with a cracking free kick from 25 yards out and the score remained 2-0 at half-time.

After the restart, James Bozarth put Green three goals to the good when he struck the ball underneath the Woodley goalkeeper.

The fourth was added by John Donegan, who arrived at the back stick to poke home a smart low cross from Charlie Cooper.

Substitute Luke Donegan then got in on the act as he made it 5-0 when he found himself with space in the box and no one to challenge him.

Woodley grabbed a consolation goal with a swift counter attack with about 10 minutes to play.

But Green weren’t finished and completed the rout when Daniel Donegan scored another free kick to complete his hat-trick and secure a place in the next round.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33