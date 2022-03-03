Golf club’s housing plan approved

A PLAN to build more than 200 houses on the site of a former golf course in Emmer Green has been approved.

About 50 people turned up at the civic offices in Reading last night to protest over the development, which attracted about 4,500 objections.

The campaigners shouted “Keep Emmer Green” as they want to preserve the green space and urged the council to reject the application.

At the meeting, Councillor Tony Page, deputy leader of the council, said they'd managed to get a good compromise from the developers:

He said: “There are something like 30 fewer houses than the previous application and the density of housing is quite low because it strikes a balance between the need for a mix of housing including affordable housing and the need for open space.”

Cllr Page also pointed out that there would be be legal access to the open space rather than the previous situation where the golf course was private.

As the application was passed several campaigners shouted “shame on you”.

A full report of the protest and meeting will be printed in next week’s Henley Standard.