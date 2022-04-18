It’s horrific seeing people living in basements and metro stations
A MAN from Watlington has spent a month in ... [more]
Monday, 18 April 2022
THE Friends of Caversham Court Gardens will be holding an Easter nature quiz in the riverside gardens tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm to 4pm.
All young competitors will win an Easter egg prize or non-dairy treat. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Entry is free but donations to the Friends would be appreciated.
The tea kiosk will be open for refreshments all afternoon.
18 April 2022
More News:
It’s horrific seeing people living in basements and metro stations
A MAN from Watlington has spent a month in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say