A DAWN chorus walk around Clayfield Copse in Emmer Green will be held on Sunday, May 1.

The walk will be led by Peter Scudamore and walkers should meet at 5am in the car park or at 6am at the edge of Blackhouse Wood near the dip. Children are welcome.

For more information, call Mr Scudamore on 07748 766340 or visit www.econetreading.org.uk