School installs memorial for boy who died aged 13

A SCHOOL has installed a memorial for a pupil who died of cancer.

Highdown School in Emmer Green now has an oak bench and two cherry trees to remember 13-year-old Charlie Ilsley, who passed away in 2020.

More than £900 was raised for the memorial by Charlie’s friends, who went around the school asking for donations.

Charlie’s parents Mark and Toni, of Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, visited the school in Surley Row for the first time since his death to see the bench, which is inscribed with his name, and talk to his former teachers.

Mrs Ilsley was brought to tears by the occasion and said Charlie would have have been touched to see the memorial.

She said: “It’s lovely that they are remembering Charlie but it is sad as well. That’s why I’m crying. It’s hard because I’ve not been here since and it brings it all back.

“I used to pull up every day and he’d be waiting there outside reception. When I pulled up today and he wasn’t there, that was hard.

“The trees will keep growing and the bench will remain here for a long time. It will really be Charlie’s area.”

Charlie was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015 and underwent various forms of treatment. His fight against the disease attracted thousands of supporters who donated towards the cost of his treatment and the family’s travel overseas.

In the months before his death, he travelled to Mexico City several times for treatment and scans as well as making several trips to Turkey in 2018 and 2019.

Although Charlie was enrolled at Highdown School for more than two years, he had missed a lot of this time due to treatment.

Ms Ilsley said: “Honestly, he hated school. He didn’t mind it before the cancer but it changed him a lot.

“He was partially deaf, partially sighted and he missed a lot of school. He felt like there was a gap between him and his friends.

“He loved the school nurse because if he could get into her office then he could get away without doing any lessons. He always had a tummy ache or something. The school were brilliant, though.

“When we were flying all over the world for Charlie’s treatment, they helped us raise the money and were great about giving him the time off. They were behind him the whole way.

“I see his best friend Toby, who raised the money. He’s lovely but has been a bit affected by it. We know how it feels to lose a son but not how it feels to lose a friend. It’s a hard thing to understand at quite a young age.

“I think Charlie would be touched to see what his friends did. He’d probably be killing himself laughing at all his mates sitting on his bench.

“He was here for two years but was constantly flittering in and out. That’s why it’s great having something so permanent.”

Headteacher Rachel Cave said: “It is lovely for us as a school to have a memorial for Charlie.

“The grass around the base of the bench is already worn away because so many students have been hanging around it.

“It is very near to the dining hall so those who knew Charlie, and even those he didn’t, can remember him by having lunch on his bench.”