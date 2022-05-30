Plan for 50ft phone mast

A 5G TELECOMMUNICATIONS mast could be erected in Emmer Green.

Three UK has applied to Reading Borough Council for planning permission for the 50ft mast at the junction of Grove Road and Kidmore End Road.

It would have a wraparound cabinet at the base and three other equipment cabinets.

The company says it is committed to “providing improved network coverage and capacity” and that “high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community”.

Emma Rox, who lives in Kidmore End Road, has protested, saying: “I think the pole will be incredibly intrusive to me and my neighbours.”