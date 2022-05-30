Residents don’t want 35 homes, says MP

MATT RODDA has opposed plans for 35 homes on the outskirts of Emmer Green.

Real Capital Developments has asked for pre-application advice on its proposal to build on a field off Highdown Avenue.

The company says the land, which is in South Oxfordshire, currently has little use with an equestrian paddock in the centre and abandoned shacks around the edges.

The development would have a range of different sized homes from six four-bedroom houses to five one-bedroom properties and would be accessed from Highdown Avenue.

A total of 14 homes would be affordable, making up 40 per cent of the development.

Mr Rodda, the MP for Reading East, says the development would have a negative effect on the community and the environment.

“It would also infringe on the separation of Caversham and Sonning Common and take away valuable green space,” he said.

“As far as I’m concerned, residents just don’t want it. They have concerns about the increased traffic.”

A letter to South Oxfordshire District Council by planning agents G L Hearn on behalf of the developer states: “We are submitting this request to secure pre-application advice in regard to the preliminary proposals we have developed for the site.

“In this way we can review any technical or design advice the council may consider relevant to the development of this site in finalising our proposed submission for planning.

“In particular we would welcome your feedback on the documents and drawings that would be required as part of an outline planning application.”

The site is just west of the old Reading Golf Course, where 223 homes are to be built after Reading Borough Council’s planning committee approved the scheme in March despite huge opposition by residents.

It is also closed to the Piggeries in Gravel Hill, where there are plans for two five-bedroom homes.

The plans are due to appear on South Oxfordshire District Council’ planning portal (reference P22/S1388/PEJ).