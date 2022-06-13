Homes plan withdrawn

PLANS to build 257 homes in Emmer Green have been withdrawn.

Developer Fairfax appealed when Reading Borough Council refused planning permission for the development at the old Reading Golf Course last year.

Councillors cited the potential impact on green space and the additional traffic in Emmer Green.

However, they approved a revised application for 223 homes in March. The reduction of homes was deemed acceptable by planning officer Matt Burns, who recommended approval.

Both applications were opposed by the campaign group Keep Emmer Green and sparked a record number of objections to the council.

Julian Ansell, of KEG, said “There are still a lot of matters of concern regarding the development that is going ahead. There are many reserve matters that need to be agreed, including the building process, drainage and water supply.”