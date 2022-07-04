5G mast plan faces refusal

PLANS for a 5G phone mast in Emmer Green have been recommended for refusal.

Three UK submitted an application to Reading Borough Council for the 50ft mast at the junction of Grove Road and Kidmore End Road in April.

The plans were opposed by residents and campaign group Keep Emmer Green.

Now planning officer Beatrice Malama has recommended that councillors refuse consent.

She says that the design, height and bulk of the mast “would detract from the visual amenity and appearance of the surrounding area”.