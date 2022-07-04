A MEADOW Day will be held at Clayfield Copse in Emmer Green tomorrow (Saturday).

The event at the meadow and woodland off Caversham Park Road will feature guided walks, bug hunts and flower trails.

There will be stalls selling woodcraft, bird boxes, plants, cards, tools and local produce as well as children’s activities.

The event, which has been organised by conservation group Reading Econet to mark National Meadows Day, will run from 11am to 3pm.