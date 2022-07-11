Residents’ group to disband

EMMER Green Residents’ Association is coming to an end.

After nearly 40 years of representing the views and concerns of residents in the area, the association is winding down due to a lack of volunteers.

Officials are in the final stages of transferring funds and documents to Caversham and District Residents’ Association, which will take over responsibility for local issues.

The association was set up in May 1984 as part of a campaign to preserve Bugs Bottom fields.

In the following years it campaigned to improve bus services, planted an oak to tree to celebrate the Queen’s 80th birthday and published a history book on Emmer Green.

More recently, members worked with CADRA and campaign group Keep Emmer Green to highlight residents’ concerns about the development of 223 homes on the former Reading Golf Club course.

CADRA chairwoman Helen Lambert said: “We are already welcoming members of Emmer Green Residents’ Association into our midst.

“We have always had an oversight of the big issues in Emmer Green and we are keen to make sure we represent Emmer Green and keep things as they are.

“We will focus on bigger issues, such as planning, but will also cover the smaller things such as maintaining the noticeboard outside Budgens and the Emmer Green village sign.”