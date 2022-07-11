Monday, 11 July 2022

Fencing camp

A CHILDREN’S fencing camp will be held at Highdown School in Emmer Green during the holidays.

It will feature ball and team games, activities and games specific to fencing.

The camp runs from July 25 to 28 and is open to children aged seven to 11. For more information, visit www.vffencingclub.co.uk/
children-fencing-club

