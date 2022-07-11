THE Care Hub in Goring will stage a “Communi-Tea” ... [more]
Monday, 11 July 2022
A CHILDREN’S fencing camp will be held at Highdown School in Emmer Green during the holidays.
It will feature ball and team games, activities and games specific to fencing.
The camp runs from July 25 to 28 and is open to children aged seven to 11. For more information, visit www.vffencingclub.co.uk/
children-fencing-club
11 July 2022
More News:
School recognised for sports initiatives
SONNING Common Primary School has been recognised ... [more]
POLL: Have your say