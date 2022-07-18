Woman denies control charge

AN exhibition of works by artist Eleanor Short is ... [more]
A WOMAN has been accused of subjecting her brother-in-law to controlling behaviour.
Everlyne Shimbalia, 49, of Marshland Square, Emmer Green, denied engaging in coercive behaviour between December 2015 and June this year when she appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.
She also denied three counts of assault against her brother-in-law and nephew on two occasions this year.
