10km winner praises race as ‘great family event’ and then promises to return

THE winner of this year’s Emmer Green 10km has hailed the event.

Harry Gee, of Balmore Drive, Caversham, finished in exactly 37 minutes, 15 seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

He said: “It’s a great local event, a real family affair, and will definitely make up part of my race calendar in the future.

“The race provides a great mix of roads and trails with a few tasty hills to separate the field with those who are willing to put themselves in the hurt locker. The support and atmosphere were great and just the ticket when looking for a race with character.”

A total of 174 people took part in the race, which started at Emmer Green Primary School in Grove Road and followed a multi-terrain route that finished back at the school.

The runners were chip-timed and all finishers received a medal and a home-made flapjack at the end. The runner-up was Seb Briggs, of Emmer Green, a member of Reading Roadrunners.

He said: “I felt the race went really well. It’s always a difficult course because it’s so hilly. There is a massive one at the end and that is just horrible.

“It is always such a well-run and friendly event. The school are so supportive and the crowd really cheer you on.”

Third place went to Alex Harris, of Albert Road, Caversham, who finished in a time of 39 minutes and two seconds and won the over-50s section. He is also a member of Reading Roadrunners.

The fastest woman was Evie Warren who finished in 41 minutes and 10 seconds with Molly Skeil in second place after coming home in 43 minutes and 45 seconds.

The men’s over-60s section was won by Mo Fassihinia in a time of 48 minutes and 42 seconds.

Kate Warren won the women’s over-45s section in exactly 54 minutes and Helen Saunders won the women’s over-55s section in 59 minutes and 44 seconds.

Almost 250 primary-aged children took part in the Mini-Oak Challenge, running around the school playing field as many times as they could.

The event, which began in 2015, raised more than £8,400 raised for the school.

Race director Karen Allen said: “I could not have asked for a better final race under my directorship. It has been a joy seeing this event grow from such humble beginnings to now being the biggest fundraiser for the school and it is very much part of the local 10km calendar.

“The amount of money just keeps going up. We raised around £7,000 last year and this year we have surpassed that. I think it is down to more kids entering. They have been so enthusiastic about their sponsorship. I look forward to joining the runners next year.”

The event was sponsored by estate agents Savills.