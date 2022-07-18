Minister cancels meeting

THE father of a murdered teenager was stood up by a minister who resigned the day before their meeting.

Stuart Stephens, whose 13-year-old son Olly was killed in Emmer Green last year, was supposed to meet schools minister Robin Walker on Thursday last week to discuss what is being done to protect children online.

But the day before Mr Walker resigned from office, saying he could not “in good conscience” serve in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.

The meeting has now been postponed until a new schools minister has been appointed.

Reading East Labour MP Matt Rodda, who was also due to attend the meeting, said: “Now that the PM has gone, there are some serious constitutional issues that need to be addressed to ensure the continuity of government.

“I am naturally disappointed that the meeting didn’t go ahead. I think it would have been a useful discussion about the difficulties facing families who have children vulnerable online and susceptible to knife crime.

“I am particularly disappointed for Olly’s family as it is a real shame they didn’t get the chance to speak to him.

“The former minister was incredibly generous with his time towards me in setting up the meeting. I actually bumped into him in parliament and he expressed his disappointment that the meeting was cancelled.”

• Two 14-year-old boys were convicted of Olly’s murder and sentenced to 12 and 13 years in youth custody.