Three men charged after ram raids on businesses

THREE men have been charged following an attempted ram raid on a service station in Emmer Green.

The failed burglary at the Esso garage and Tesco Express in Buckingham Drive was the latest in a series of violent night-time raids across the South for which a gang are thought to be responsible.

It happened at 2.30am on Friday and involved a Range Rover which police said had been stolen in the Reading area the previous day and a stolen Alpha Romeo.

Three men were arrested at the scene in an operation carried out by members the Metropolitan Police’s flying squad supported by Thames Valley Police.

Nearby residents described being woken by the noise of the raid and an alarm at the garage going off.

One said he also heard police officers shouting: “Get down, get down”. Police said the raiders were found to be in possession of stolen cashboxes and various tools and weapons.

A fourth man was arrested later in Hounslow and taken into police custody but was released under investigation.

A fifth man escaped and police said he remains “outstanding”.

Officers cordoned off the scene while forensic officers investigated and both the petrol station and Tesco store have been closed until further notice.

The Range Rover was still at the scene with a smashed windscreen and passenger window while the Alpha Romeo was on the grass bank opposite the garage with a smashed windscreen.

Supt Steve Raffield, local policing area commander for Reading, said: “The Metropolitan Police have confirmed charges in relation to an incident that happened in Emmer Green. They are leading the investigation.

“I’m aware that there has been some speculation and concern around shots being fired and I’d like to reassure you that this isn’t the case. No shots were fired during the incident.

“I understand also that the police activity following the incident has caused some disruption to the local community and I would like to thank them for their patience while this important investigative work was being carried out.”

The Met are investigating 16 raids carried out by an organised criminal gang which the force says are linked.

Eight were committed between November 14, 2021 and December 29, 2021 and eight more between January 29 and August 10 this year when an Esso Tesco Express in Uxbridge was targeted.

Police said many of the offences took place at night, with suspects using stolen vehicles to ram raid commercial premises, often ripping out cash machines or cashboxes before escaping.

Three men have been charged with non-residential burglary on August 18 in Reading and with conspiracy to commit burglary between November 2021 and August 2022.

They appeared from custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A Met spokesman said their enquiries were continuing.