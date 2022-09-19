Garage raid charges

THREE men charged with burglary following a ram raid at a petrol station in Emmer Green will appear in court next week.

They are accused of using a stolen Range Rover in the incident at the Esso garage and Tesco Express in Buckingham Drive on August 19.

William Connors, 31, of Shaftesbury Waye, Hayes, Darren Eastaugh, 35, of Bedfont Close, Feltham, and Anthony Rodwell, 32, of Laurel Garden, Ashford, will appear at Isleworth Crown Court on Monday.

They are also charged with conspiracy to commit burglary between November 2021 and August 2022.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating 16 raids carried out by an organised criminal gang.