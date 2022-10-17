Petrol station re-opens after ram raid

A PETROL station in Emmer Green has re-opened after it was ram-raided in an attempted robbery.

The Esso garage and Tesco Express in Buckingham Drive was closed for more than a month because of damage sustained during the failed raid on August 19.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Our Emmer Green Esso Tesco Express is back open as normal after work to repair the damage to the store.”

Three men have appeared in court in connection with the incident.