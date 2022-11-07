Anger at bill delay

THE father of a teenager whose murder was planned on social media has slammed the delay of a new online safety bill.

Stuart Stephens, whose 13-year-old son Olly, pictured, was killed in Emmer Green last year, has championed the new legislation aimed at stopping youths sharing harmful content online.

The two teenage boys convicted for Olly’s murder and the teenage girl who admitted manslaughter plotted the attack in Bugs Bottom fields in January 2021 on 11 social media platforms.

Mr Stephens was due to watch a parliament debate the Online Safety Bill at Westminster on Monday but was told the night before it would not go ahead. The debate had already been delayed from the summer.

Mr Stephens said he wanted “no more excuses”.

He said: “Law changes aren’t coming quick enough and children are dying because of it. This [bill] needs to be passed.”

The Government said the bill was a “top priority” and would be brought back to parliament as soon as possible.