Monday, 07 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

07 November 2022

Anger at bill delay

Anger at bill delay

THE father of a teenager whose murder was planned on social media has slammed the delay of a new online safety bill.

Stuart Stephens, whose 13-year-old son Olly, pictured, was killed in Emmer Green last year, has championed the new legislation aimed at stopping youths sharing harmful content online.

The two teenage boys convicted for Olly’s murder and the teenage girl who admitted manslaughter plotted the attack in Bugs Bottom fields in January 2021 on 11 social media platforms.

Mr Stephens was due to watch a parliament debate the Online Safety Bill at Westminster on Monday but was told the night before it would not go ahead. The debate had already been delayed from the summer.

Mr Stephens said he wanted “no more excuses”.

He said: “Law changes aren’t coming quick enough and children are dying because of it. This [bill] needs to be passed.”

The Government said the bill was a “top priority” and would be brought back to parliament as soon as possible.

07 November 2022

More News:

Place to be

WATLINGTON has been named one of the best places ... [more]

 

Vehicle blaze

A VEHICLE believed to be a Land-Rover was ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33