Woods marked

Monday, 29 October 2018
THE boundary of some woodland owned by Sonning Common Parish Council has been remarked.
Wooden posts have been placed along the edge of the 6.1 hectares of woods that are accessible from Old Copse, Woodlands Road and Bishopswood recreation ground.
The parish council bought the land for £52,880 a year ago so it could be kept in public use.
29 October 2018
