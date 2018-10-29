Monday, 29 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Woods marked

THE boundary of some woodland owned by Sonning Common Parish Council has been remarked.

Wooden posts have been placed along the edge of the 6.1 hectares of woods that are accessible from Old Copse, Woodlands Road and Bishopswood recreation ground.

The parish council bought the land for £52,880 a year ago so it could be kept in public use.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33