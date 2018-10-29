Natural trees

TREES in a nature reserve in Wargrave will not be cut back despite a request by a resident.

A householder in Harvest Place, which borders the Mumbery nature reserve, said trees on the boundary were blocking light to their home.

But Wargrave Parish Council said the trees were planted with the intention that they should grow naturally.

Councillor Terry Cattermole said: “We were asked several years ago to remove the same sort of thing further down and we did not. It’s part of the nature reserve and trees growing up.”