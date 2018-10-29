Natural trees

Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
Monday, 29 October 2018
TREES in a nature reserve in Wargrave will not be cut back despite a request by a resident.
A householder in Harvest Place, which borders the Mumbery nature reserve, said trees on the boundary were blocking light to their home.
But Wargrave Parish Council said the trees were planted with the intention that they should grow naturally.
Councillor Terry Cattermole said: “We were asked several years ago to remove the same sort of thing further down and we did not. It’s part of the nature reserve and trees growing up.”
29 October 2018
More News:
Village fire station set to avoid closure until August
WARGRAVE fire station is set to avoid closure for ... [more]
‘Uncle Mick’ retires from oldest shop in the village
A SHOPKEEPER in Sonning Common has retired after ... [more]
TV presenter swaps property hunting for river punting
TELEVISION presenter Jonnie Irwin spent a day ... [more]
POLL: Have your say