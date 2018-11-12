Study says hamlets should be protected from development

TWO hamlets in Kidmore End parish should be protected from unwanted housing development, according to a study.

Consultants Terra Firma say that Tokers Green and Chalkhouse Green should be included inside the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The landscape architects carried out a study into the areas as part of the Kidmore End neighbourhood plan, which will outline locations for six to 13 new homes.

Two major housing sites, Palmer’s Riding Stables and land at Reading Golf Club, which are both in the parish, are currently being considered for development as part of South Oxfordshire District Council’s new local plan.

Terra Firma consider the hamlets to be “high value” landscapes which are “visually sensitive” and not suitable for development. They say these should be treated no differently to the settlements of Kidmore End, Cane End or Gallowstree Common, which are already inside the AONB.

Their report says: “The landscape is of higher sensitivity and value and therefore could not accommodate areas of new development without a significant and adverse impact on the landscape character and visual amenity.

“Only a very small scale development may be possible, such as on any small areas of brownfield land, providing it retains the important landscape features and their landscape setting.

“Much of the study area is indistinguishable from the landscape of the Chilterns AONB nearby to the north, sharing many landscape characteristics including topographical, vegetation cover, historic landscape pattern, perceptual and experiential qualities and some visual links with the designated landscape.”

The area features tree and hedge-lined paths, ancient and mature woodland, well-vegetated housing plots, narrow and windy lanes and pasture and grassland.

Terra Firma says Tokers Green and Chalkhouse Green are hamlets recognised for listed buildings, generous plots and roadsides with hedgerows.

The report says: “Emmer Green to the south provides a stark contrast and has a more compact and continuous, higher density and regular townscape pattern.

“The Reading suburb is well contained or is softened by woodland, trees, hedgerows and other vegetation and the edge of the dry valley.”

Kidmore End Parish Council first raised the issue with Natural England, which controls the boundaries, in 2016. It says bringing the whole parish into the protected area would help stop potential speculative development in the area.

Sue Biggs, chairwoman of the parish council and the neighbourhood plan steering group, said: “The parish council is very pleased with the conclusion of the report from Terra Firma.

“The consultants agree with us that the landscape around Chalkhouse Green and Tokers Green is no different tothe rest of the parish, which is already in the AONB.

“As we draw together our neighbourhood development plan, it would be helpful if the whole parish was subject to just one planning regime.”