“Mermaid” swims through Henley to raise plastic awareness

A woman who is swimming the River Thames dressed as a mermaid to raise awareness about single-use plastics says Henley is one of the cleanest stretches she has visited.

Lindsey Cole set off from Lechlade in Gloucestershire at the start of the month and hopes to complete 200 miles to Teddington Lock in London by next Saturday (24).

She is completing parts of the swim in a custom-made blue and green mermaid tail which she wears over the top of her wetsuit.

Ms Cole, 35, is picking up plastic waste from the water as she goes, which will be used to stuff a giant mermaid sculpture made by artist Barbara de Moubray, who is following in a support boat.

The finished sculpture will be displayed in the beer garden of The Anglers pub at the finish line.

They have also donated bottle tops to cosmetics company Lush, which are melted down to make pots for their products, as well as 17 balls to Battersea dogs home for the animals to play with.

Ms Cole, who has previously run across Britain, cycled through South Africa, and walked around Australia, arrived in Henley on Tuesday lunchtime (13) and spent the night at a house in Wharfe Lane before setting off again to Medmenham in the morning.

She said: “The original idea came because I cut myself on a piece of plastic. I was looking for a new adventure to do.

“Barbara turns waste in to art. It represents how we choke mermaids and creatures with plastic.

“Barbara made the sculpture in the summer but its been a bit squashed and weighed down by what we’ve found on the way!”

During their journey, the pair have stopped off to meet plastic campaigners, including Henley resident Julia Carey, who runs initiatives in the town to cut down on single-use plastics.

They also spoke to pupils at Rupert House School in Bell Street on Tuesday.

Earlier in the challenge she called the fire brigade to help a trapped cow which she found in the river near Culham.

Ms Cole’s training for the challenge included a 10km swim in Valencia, while she has also swum from Alcatraz prison to San Francisco, a 2-mile stretch, in an hour and 15 minutes.

She says that during the attempt she swims for several hours each day but it depends on the water temperature, which was about seven degrees as she passed through Henley, weather conditions and river speed.

She said: “I’m wearing two wetsuits so I’m buoyant and there’s a good flow.

“A couple of days ago I did 9km from Caversham to Shiplake in three hours and 20 minutes.

“Before that there was 10 miles and I had to get out and walk because it was too cold and there was no flow.”

Ms de Moubray says the pair have been pleasantry surprised by the Henley stretch of the river, which was quite clean compared to other areas.

She said: “It’s not too bad here and we did congratulate Julia on how it looks. I understand there is quite a big group of volunteers collecting waste.

“When you are near a habitation there tends to be lots, Reading was bad so it was surprising around here.

“There are lots of people who are campaigning for this and everyone needs to have an input.

“We found a box full of needles on Tuesday, fire extinguishers, fishing lures, a dinghy and two inflatable beds!

“It does get a little bit uncomfortable in the boat with everything in here!”

For more information visit www.lindseycole.co.uk