Barbecue ban vote delayed by councillors

COUNCILLORS have postponed a decision on extending a ban on barbecues at Marsh Meadows in Henley.

The town council put a temporary ban in place in July due to the increased fire risk during the hot weather, which made the grass very dry.

Earlier this month, Karl Bishop, the council’s acting parks manager, said it would be best if barbecues were banned from the land altogether and the council’s open and green spaces sub-committee recommended that the ban stayed in place next year while looking for other possible sites where barbecues could be allowed.

But a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee decided instead to consider all the options after members were divided on a total ban.

Councillor David Eggleton said a ban would penalise some people for others’ mistakes.

He said: “It should be monitored with a warden like before. We should go down that route and see how it works. If it doesn’t work then ban them.”

Councillor David Nimmo Smith said: “I know there are issues but I don’t want to see a ban on barbecues. Let’s take no decision on this recommendation at the moment but try to think of something that can work and come back to it in a few months’ time.”

Councillors Will Hamilton and Julian Brookes suggested a ban only in exceptional circumstances such as another heatwave.

But other members said a ban would cut down on the amount of waste and damage caused by visitors.

Councillor Sarah Miller said: “I’m all for banning barbecues. This year alone the mess and excrement was awful.

“You’ve only got to go down there every day in the summer to see the total lack of respect from people who come to Henley and ruin our green areas.

“I don’t think we can designate an area for barbecues, it’s all or nothing.”

Councillor Kellie Hintonsaid: “I don’t believe most barbecuers are from Henley, it’s not their home so there’s less respect.

“There were some really not very nice times when the parks team was put in jeopardy.”

She said that police had visited the area several times over the summer but made it clear that dealing with those having barbecues wasn’t part of their remit.

Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “The popularity of the meadows leads to overcrowding and antisocial behaviour.

“We should find a way to allow people to enjoy barbecue food there subject to people behaving properly.

“If we can solve that we can return to having barbecues in the proper way.”