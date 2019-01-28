Advice and entertainment

THE Henley House and Garden Show will feature demonstrations of traditional trades and advice by Steve Trodd, of Love Old Buildings, in King’s Arms Barn.

Creative Duck will host 12 demonstrations in a marquee in Falaise Square and there will be a panel of expert speakers in the council chamber each day. Both sessions will be in aid of the Chiltern Centre for disabled children.

Other highlights will be champagne teas in the town hall, poetry and art competitions for children and three performances by children of a flashmob dance to The Greatest Show from the musical The Great Showman.

At the Henley 60-Plus Club on the Sunday there will be a Master Builders Lego workshop for children. DJ Gary Boys will perform a set throughout the day. He will also be an MC for the event together with theatre producer Daisy Smith.