Green film

ENVIRONMENTAL campaign group Henley in Transition has organised a screening of the film Albatross in the council chamber at Henley town hall on Monday, February 11 at 7pm.

The film is about the albatrosses of Midway Island in the Pacific and how they are impacted by plastic pollution in the Pacific Ocean.

Admission is free but donations are welcome.

See the film trailer at www.albatrossthefilm.com