Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Bulb planting

VOLUNTEERS are to plant bulbs including lily of the valley, wild tulips and daffodils at Freemans Meadow in Henley in the autumn

Henley Town Council’s open and green spaces sub-committee has offered to contribute £250 towards the cost.

