THE summer hanging baskets in Henley this year will help tackle the town’s air pollution problem.

The plants will include cineraria silver maritima, which has “hairs” that will absorb toxins from the air.

The baskets will also contain purple or blue vein surfinia, pink pelargonium peltatum ivy leaf geranium, begonia, fuchsia and bidens aurea. These flowering plants support bees and other pollinating insects and last for a long time.

The baskets are once again being supplied by WindowFlowers, of Burnham, with the agreement of the town council.

Director Miles Watson-Smyth said: “This year we will be focusing our attention on both cleaning the air in Henley and reducing single-use plastic.

“All plants grown for use in the Henley hanging baskets will be grown in previously used pots which will be saved and used again. Everything will be recyclable.”

He said the wire hanging baskets would be reused several times and when they became misshapen or corroded they would be sent for recycling.

In addition, the baskets’ felt liners are a by-product of carpet manufacture and are cleaned, pressed and reused several times.

The annual hanging baskets scheme is organised by Henley in Bloom and supported by the Henley Standard.

Businesses and residents are now able to order the baskets, which will be supplied and maintained by WindowFlowers.

They will be installed towards the end of May or early June, depending on the weather, and will remain in place until late September when they are removed or replaced by winter baskets.

Town councillor David Eggleton, chairman of Henley in Bloom, said: “The baskets make our town look beautiful and the flowers are uplifting.

“This year they will also make the environment a bit better too, so we would like to sell more and encourage more people to buy them.”

The cost of a basket, which includes maintenance, is £64, including VAT.

Order forms can be found at the tourist information desk at the town hall and should be returned by Friday, May 24. A form will also be printed in next week’s Henley Standard.

For more information, call Becky Walker at Henley Town Council on (01491) 630076 or email b.walker@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk

Last year, 228 baskets were sold, the third best total since the launch of the Henley Standard’s Buy A Basket campaign in 2013.