Collective sale trail

MORE than 60 residents of Caversham are to hold a collective second hand sale trail tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 1pm.

They will set up stalls in their garages, driveways and porches selling unwanted household and garden items, toys, games and clothes.

The Green Ticket Trail will raise money for Helen and Douglas House.

A trail map highlights the roads where households are taking part and these will be available at any seller’s stall on the day.

Organiser Katie Alexandra said: “We’ve all got things taking up space in our homes that we no longer need but many of us just don’t have the time to list them individually online or go to a car boot sale. The Green Ticket Trail does all the hard work.”

For more information, search for Green Ticket Trails on Facebook or Eventbrite or email greentickettrails@gmail.com