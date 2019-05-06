Switching off

Man wants to raise home to prevent it from flooding
A MAN wants to raise his home by more than half a ... [more]
Monday, 06 May 2019
ABOUT 20 shops in Henley are now supporting a campaign to persuade drivers to switch off their engines when parked.
Environmental group Clean Air for Henley have asked retailers to back their “no idling” initiative by putting posters in their windows. It says idling vehicles emit 20 times more pollution than ones travelling at 32mph.
06 May 2019
Customers celebrate end of centre’s planning dispute
MORE than 200 people attended a party at Hare ... [more]
