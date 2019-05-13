Ramble day

MEMBERS of a Wargrave rambling club will walk along the Thames Path for their May meeting.

They will go from Remenham to Aston and then climb to high ground overlooking the Greenlands Estate before returning.

The walk will start at St Nicholas Church at 12.30pm and will be followed by Sunday lunch at the Bull pub in Wargrave at 3pm.

Anyone interested in taking part should call Bob Austen on 0118 940 3038 or 07970 611013 or email

austenrobert@hotmail.com by next Friday.