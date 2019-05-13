Monday, 13 May 2019

Power outage

ABOUT 1,700 properties in Henley were without electrcity for almost four hours on Thursday last week.

The power cut occurred between about midnight and 4am and affected roads including Deanfield Avenue and Damer Gardens.

Contractors for Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks repaired the problem in Deanfield Road.

