Pupils learn that air pollution is no game

PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School were taught about air pollution by environmentalists.

Volunteers from Clean Air for Henley visited the school in Grove Road to talk to the children about reducing pollution.

Year 3 pupils played a giant game of snakes and ladders in the playground where they went up a ladder if they landed on a square with a green measure such as cycling to school and down a snake if the square said “take a taxi”.

Clean Air for Henley, which was launched last year, campaigns for less car use, the use of lower-emission vehicles and for drivers to turn off their engines when stationary.

Pictured are Isla, Oscar, Olivia, Zac, Sade, Aiden and Ellie.