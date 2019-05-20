Welcome to Henley: triangle transformed

VOLUNTEERS completed the refurbishment of a green space at the entrance to Henley by planting shrubs.

The triangle in Northfield End has been transformed following a two-year project by residents and the town council, which owns the land.

In October, a photinia red robin tree was planted to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War and a bench was installed.

Now residents and members of the council’s parks service team have spent a morning planting more than 20 varieties of shrubs, including cordylines, lavender and spirea.

Helen Gaynor, of the Northfield End Residents’ Association, said the idea arose about 18 months ago when residents complained that the green looked untidy and neglected.

She said: “This is the culmination of a two-year process for improving the appearance of what was a scruffy green space.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to bits with how it has turned out. It’s exactly what we wanted.”

Parks warden Kyle Dowling added: “There are 25 different varieties of shrubs which are all pollution tolerant.

“We have fragrant borders for people sitting on the bench and various colours to complement the tree we put in last year. It is to enhance the entrance and exit to the town.

“It’s a community garden for the residents to take pride in. The parks team will assist but it’s for the residents to take control of.”