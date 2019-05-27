Pair want drive for electric car

A COUPLE’S plans to create a driveway at their Henley home so they can install an electric car charging point have been backed by town councillors.

Stuart Durrant and Jemma Meehan want to demolish a brick wall at their house in St Mark’s Road to create a drive with enough room for two cars with one being electric.

Mr Durrant told a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee: “We are trying to do our bit for the planet and reduce our carbon footprint.

“We are getting an electric car and want to get a charging point put in. You need a driveway for that.”

Mr Durrant said their home was the only property in the street without a drive, meaning they currently had to park on the street which caused problems when getting their young children out of the car.

He said: “The road has been very busy over the past year with cars doing 50mph. We have suffered quite a lot of abuse in the past with people saying, ‘shut your door’ while we are getting our children out.”

Some councillors opposed the couple’s plans, saying that the house was in a conservation area. Ohers said they should encourage use of electric cars and this plan would reduce the number of cars parked in the street.

The committee recommended that South Oxfordshire District Council approves the application subject to an electric charging point being installed.