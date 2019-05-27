Put on a bright front

RESIDENTS of Henley are being encouraged to cultivate environmentally-friendly front gardens for the town’s Britain in Bloom entry.

Henley is entering the competition after a year off and wants locals to decorate their gardens with colourful, attractive and eco-friendly displays. These could include pollution-absorbing plants and bee-friendly flowers.

Organiser Caroline Langler said: “Our aim is to encourage all Henley residents to add more flowers and greenery in window boxes, a planter or a tiny patch of earth to brighten the scene for passers-by.

“This year Henley in Bloom is promoting the enhancement of garden frontages which can be seen and enjoyed by all residents. After a year’s rest we have again entered the Britain in Bloom competition and particularly want to enhance the face of Henley.”

The front gardens will be judged in July. For more information, email carolinelangler@gmail.com