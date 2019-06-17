Monday, 17 June 2019

Businesses supporting Clean Air initiative

THE 42 Henley businesses now showing Clean Air for Henley posters are as follows:

Hot Gossip — Friday Street

Cook, Sole Man, Henley Cycles, Gorvett & Stone, Peers & Hilton, Costa, Drifters — Duke Street

Cartridge Zone, Henley Sports — Greys Road

Post Office, Rug Shed, Kiln Ceramic Café, Reids, In The Groove, Steepal — Reading Road

Savills, Ted James, Boots, Monsoon, Henley Coffee Shop, Brookstones, Manzana, Crew Clothing, Caffè Nero, Sanbei, Henley Pet Shop, Bagatelle — Bell Street

Romans, Frost Borneo, Vintage Look, Henley Computer Repairs, Cannelle, Hearing Clinic, Short Circuit Computers — Hart Street

JoJo Maman Bebe, Superdrug, Café Copia — Market Place

D & G Travel — New Street

Higgs Group, Hobbs of Henley — Station Road

River & Rowing Museum — Mill Meadows.

