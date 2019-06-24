Coffin-like planters near end

PLANTERS in Henley dubbed “coffins” are to be removed.

The wooden boxes filled with plants were installed along Reading Road to help brighten up the area.

But Janet Sutton, of the Gardening Buddies volunteers group, says the planters are beginning to deteriorate.

Speaking at a meeting of the Henley in Bloom and civic pride sub-committee, she said: “They won’t last much longer.”

Kyle Dowling, the town council’s senior park warden, said the planters would be removed before this year’s Thames and Chilterns in Bloom judging takes place next month.

He added: “Once they are removed we could maybe look at trees to help with the air pollution in that area but we are looking at all options.”

Meanwhile, the sub-committee agreed to give the Gardening Buddies up to £750 for planting around the town.

Ms Sutton explained that more than 200 plants needed replacing following last summer’s drought.

Another £100 was given to sub-committee member Caroline Langler, who is “guerrilla gardener” using plants from her own garden to improve what she calls “grot spots”.

Meanwhile, three planters are to be installed outside a parade of shops in Henley.

Landowner Barry Irvine has paid for them to be placed on the paved area outside the Wootton Manor shops, off Greys Road.

The planters are in Henley green and will be planted and watered by the town council’s parks service team and maintained by the Gardening Buddies.

Mr Irvine refused to allow the council to return the two benches that were there.