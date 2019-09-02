Monday, 02 September 2019

Why is this footpath still closed?

Sir, — The public footpath by the river at Fawley Court where the bridge collapsed is now boarded up with a sign reading: “Private property — no admittance”.

How long does a footpath have to be closed before the right of way is lost?

It is time that Buckinghamshire County Council took the initiative and brought the materials across the river and reinstated the bridge or borrowed a pontoon from Henley Royal Regatta as a temporary measure.

It has been quite long enough to have this right of way closed. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Duckett

Marlow Road, Henley

Sir, — I went for a walk along the river at the weekend and found the public footpath closed.

I understand that the bridge collapsed some time ago and has not been repaired but do you know why this public right of way has been closed? _ Yours faithfully,

Victoria Trainer

Henley

