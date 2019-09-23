Jetty removed

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
THE southern jetty at Widmore Pond in Sonning Common is to be removed as it is in a poor state of repair.
The parish council had sought estimates for repairs, but found that it would be cheaper to remove the jetty completely.
