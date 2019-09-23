Travellers rest

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
TRAVELLERS have pitched up in Peppard.
Seven caravans and several cars arrived at the top common, off the B481, at about 9.30am on Wednesday.
Children at the primary school opposite were unable to use the land during their lunch break and PE lessons were cancelled.
Thames Valley Police are investigating.
