New workshop next week

GREENER Henley’s next carbon cutting workshop will be held at King’s Arms Barn in Henley (behind the new Gardiner Place development) on Thursday (September 26) at 7.30pm.

To give the organisers an idea of numbers, it would be helpful if you could let them know you plan to be there by visiting www.eventbrite.com

/e/carbon-cutting-workshop-tickets-70755996089

Greener Henley will also be happy to run workshops based on the resource pack for any local club or society, such as the Women’s Institute, Rotary etc, or in-house for any business or a get-together with friends and neighbours.

You can get your own copy of the resource pack from Henley library, or download a copy from www.henley-in-transition.org.uk or visit www.facebook.com/greenerhenley