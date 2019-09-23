How to cut your carbon foot print

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
1. Switch to a renewable energy provider
2. Reduce meat and dairy consumption
3. Minimise your food waste
4. Grow your own
5. Fly less
6. Walk or cycle for shorter distances
7. Use public transport more
8. Make your next car electric or hybrid or as economical as possible
9. Refuse (say no) and reduce what comes into your household
10. De-clutter, simplify and live with less
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say