How to cut your carbon foot print

1. Switch to a renewable energy provider



2. Reduce meat and dairy consumption

3. Minimise your food waste

4. Grow your own

5. Fly less

6. Walk or cycle for shorter distances

7. Use public transport more

8. Make your next car electric or hybrid or as economical as possible

9. Refuse (say no) and reduce what comes into your household

10. De-clutter, simplify and live with less