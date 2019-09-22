Greener Henley: Olivia Samyui-Adams

Olivia Samyui-Adams, 10, is an eco-warrior, who lives in Henley with her parents Julia and Kris

I LOVE animals and would like to help them in any way I can.

I have raised money at school by running cake sales.

Last year, I sent the money to the Rainforest Alliance to protect the animals of the rainforests. This year I sent the money to WWF to help them fight climate change.

With an app called Giki I can scan a product to see if it contains sustainable palm oil, has responsible packaging and is sustainably sourced.

My dream is to go diving in the Great Barrier Reef but I won’t be able to do it if the ocean is all clogged up with plastic and all the fish are disappearing. To prevent this from happening, my family and I go to the True Foods Co-op in Emmer Green as they stock loose fruit and vegetables, oats, nuts and various other things.

They even have donated bottles that you can use to fill with laundry detergent, handwash and washing up liquid.

After watching a video about #ourplasticfeedback, my family and I wrote a message on some old plastic packaging and dropped it off at Waitrose. Even Nala, my dog, got involved.