Monday, 30 September 2019

Solar roof plan appeal

A CHURCH in Henley is appealing after its plans to install more than 50 solar panels were refused.

South Oxfordshire District Council turned down the application by Christ Church in Reading Road in March, saying the panels would harm the historical value of the listed building.

The church wants to fit 36 panels on the south face of the church roof and a further 16 on the south aspect of the adjoining community centre.

Henley Town Council was in favour of proposal but said it would prefer to have the panels at the back of the building.

On Tuesday, members of its planning committee agreed to write a letter in support of the appeal.

The Secretary of State will make the final decision.

